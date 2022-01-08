Advertisement

Drunk driver rear-ends Dane Co. Sherriff’s deputy

The deputy was responding to a crash investigation when the driver crashed into the parked squad car.
The deputy was responding to a crash investigation when the driver crashed into the parked...
The deputy was responding to a crash investigation when the driver crashed into the parked squad car.(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy was rear-ended early Saturday morning while completing a crash investigation.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. at the off-ramp to Seminole Highway on the westbound lanes of the Beltline.

The deputy was sitting in his squad car in the far left lane with his emergency lights activated. The squad was parked behind a crashed car that was being towed off the roadway.

Officials say 22-year-old Sergio S. Ardella-Alvarado of Baraboo was driving a 2018 Chevy Cruze westbound when he slammed into the back end of the squad car. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says both the squad and the Chevy Cruze were damaged.

Both the driver and the deputy walked away without significant injuries.

The Madison Police Department responded to the crash and arrested Alvarado for an OWI - 1st offense.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community that it is state law to move over or slow down in order to provide a safety zone for all first responders and utility vehicles that may be stopped on the side of the road with warning lights flashing.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest

Latest News

A light wintry mix is possible Saturday evening with warmer temperatures. Sunshine returns...
Light Wintry Mix Possible Saturday Evening
The Olympic flame burns during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer...
Filmmaker Zhang Yimou returns for Olympics opening ceremony
With new statewide data obtained by NBC15, first responders say a trend is moving the wrong...
Crashes with emergency vehicles have doubled since 2016, Wis. DOT data show
Middleton Outreach Ministry volunteers accept donations from this year’s Middleton Tourism Big...
Middleton Tourism collects over 700 items in winter clothes donation