Drunk driver rear-ends Dane Co. Sherriff’s deputy

TOWN OF MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy was rear-ended early Saturday morning while completing a crash investigation.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. at the off-ramp to Seminole Highway on the westbound lanes of the Beltline.

The deputy was sitting in his squad car in the far left lane with his emergency lights activated. The squad was parked behind a crashed car that was being towed off the roadway.

Officials say 22-year-old Sergio S. Ardella-Alvarado of Baraboo was driving a 2018 Chevy Cruze westbound when he slammed into the back end of the squad car. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says both the squad and the Chevy Cruze were damaged.

Both the driver and the deputy walked away without significant injuries.

The Madison Police Department responded to the crash and arrested Alvarado for an OWI - 1st offense.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community that it is state law to move over or slow down in order to provide a safety zone for all first responders and utility vehicles that may be stopped on the side of the road with warning lights flashing.

