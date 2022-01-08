“Fill The Boot” raises money for fallen firefighters’ families

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - Hall of fame inductees organized a “Fill The Boot” fundraiser for the families of two firefighters killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Cpt. Brian Busch was driving a fire truck with passenger James Ludlum when a semi truck hit them on U.S. Highway 151 Thursday morning.

The two men received special recognition at the Mineral Point High School Junior Varsity and Varsity Girls basketball games.

When fans entered the gymnasium they could fill two firefighter boots with monetary donations to help Cpt. Busch and Ludlum’s families cover funeral and other costs.

Saturday night was also Mineral Points athletic hall of fame induction of five alumni.

Inductee Frank McGettigan grew up with Cpt. Busch and said they wanted to do something extra for the families as well as celebrate their careers.

He said this was a moment to show support for the legacies both men left behind.

“Obviously there’s that hurt for both families that this is something now that they’ve got to deal with,” McGettigan said. “In addition to the fire department because that’s another family itself too. They had to respond and deal with that is difficult to comprehend and wrap your head around.”

He said they planned a moment of silence before the varsity game.

The Facebook invite for the event also said the fans would pass the boot around.

McGettigan said if community members couldn’t attend the game but still wanted to help, they could make a donation online at the “To help the families of two brave men” GoFundMe.

Visitations and funerals for both men will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Both masses will be streamed on Facebook. The families ask that anyone attending in-person wear a mask.

