Advertisement

Filmmaker Zhang Yimou returns for Olympics opening ceremony

The Olympic flame burns during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer...
The Olympic flame burns during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)(Lee Jin-man | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Renowned Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou is promising a simpler opening ceremony for next month’s Beijing Winter Games with a bold and unprecedented way of lighting the Olympic flame.

Zhang directed an awe-inspiring opening ceremony for the Summer Olympics in Beijing in 2008 and is returning in the same role for the 2022 Games, Chinese state media reported late Friday.

He told the official Xinhua News Agency that his team has come up with a bold idea for the lighting of the flame and the design of the cauldron.

Zhang directed three Oscar-nominated films including “Raise the Red Lantern” in 1991.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest

Latest News

With new statewide data obtained by NBC15, first responders say a trend is moving the wrong...
Crashes with emergency vehicles have doubled since 2016, Wis. DOT data show
Middleton Outreach Ministry volunteers accept donations from this year’s Middleton Tourism Big...
Middleton Tourism collects over 700 items in winter clothes donation
Warmer temperatures return this weekend. More clouds than sunshine and perhaps a few flurries.
Warmer Temperatures This Weekend
An emergency vehicle was involved in a crash on US 151 Thursday near Mineral Point.
Crashes with emergency vehicles have doubled since 2016, Wis. DOT data show