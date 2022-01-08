Advertisement

Freezing Drizzle Tonight; Arctic Blast to Follow

A Winter Weather Advisory runs through midnight for most of the region; Breezy NW winds bring in arctic air on Sunday.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southern...
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin. Freezing drizzle is possible - which could lead to slick spots on untreated roadways.(NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southerly winds brought in warmer air for southern Wisconsin. That warmer air has also come with a bit of moisture - just before another arctic blast crosses our doorstep. Cloud decks have lowered & freezing drizzle has been reported across the region. This may lead to slick spots on untreated roadways. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin. A light glaze of ice is possible in some spots thru midnight.

An arctic cold front slides across the area early Sunday morning. Winds turn out of the NW. Temperatures will crash through the single digits Sunday morning and only top out in the lower teens. Expect blustery conditions throughout the day with wind gusts topping 15-25mph. A quick dusting of snowfall is possible late Sunday into early Monday morning. Minor accumulations are possible.

An arctic high-pressure system brings bitter cold in for Monday & Tuesday. Highs on Monday will only top out in the single digits. With light NW winds, wind chills will dip to and just past -10°F. Tuesday morning lows will drop to as low as -10°F in some spots with even colder wind chills. As a result of the dangerous cold, Monday & Tuesday have been declared First Alert Days.

Southerly winds kick up as the arctic high slides East. Highs climb back to seasonable levels on Tuesday afternoon and through the mid-week. The next best chance of winter weather arrives late next week into the weekend. However, models differ on the exact turnout. We may either be missed completely, or at least see a wintry mix across SE Wisconsin late Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned!

