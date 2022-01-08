Advertisement

Illinois sues mine over use of toxic foam to control fire

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, thanks to a $1 million grant from the CDC...
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, thanks to a $1 million grant from the CDC -- is trying to figure out just how much PFAS exposure firefighters are subjected to on the job.(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACEDONIA, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois attorney general is accusing a coal mine operator of polluting the area with toxic foam to try to stop an underground fire.

Kwame Raoul’s lawsuit in Franklin County alleges that the Sugar Camp mine in August used firefighting foam containing PFAS compounds.

There was no immediate comment from the owner, Foresight Energy.

The compounds are called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment or the human body and can accumulate over time.

State environmental regulators received complaints about foam in a farm ditch and a tributary to Akin Creek near the mine. The mine is 110 miles southeast of St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest

Latest News

People take pictures in front of a sign during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las...
CES gadget show turnout falls more than 70% thanks to COVID
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Man charged with buying gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal
First place, Mariah Bell celebrates with second place, Karen Chen left, and third place,...
Liu joins Bell, Chen on US figure skating team for Olympics
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Baldwin: It’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe
Chicago's archbishop, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, in a statement said that although he regretted...
Catholic leader: Get shots, don’t put other people at risk