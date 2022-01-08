Middleton Tourism collects over 700 items in winter clothes donation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Tourism collected 738 items of winter clothing in donations for the Big Bundle Up clothing drive to be donated to families in need, according to the City of Middleton.

The items collected will be donated to Middleton Outreach Ministry and distributed to those in need.

The Big Bundle Up is a statewide clothing drive organized by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism partnering with local tourism departments such as Middleton’s.

Middleton Tourism held the Big Bundle Up events from Nov. 15 to Dec. 17 in 2021 at drop off locations at Keva Sports Center, Willy Street Co-op-West, and Middleton Public Library.

“It is always heartening to see the donations come in and to see how our community answers the call for help each year,” said Julie Peterman, director of tourism. “These donations will assist hundreds of people this winter.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.