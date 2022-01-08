Advertisement

Middleton Tourism collects over 700 items in winter clothes donation

Middleton Outreach Ministry volunteers accept donations from this year’s Middleton Tourism Big...
Middleton Outreach Ministry volunteers accept donations from this year’s Middleton Tourism Big Bundle Up winter clothing drive last month. Volunteers shown include Sara Shea, of Middleton, eight-year volunteer; Letitia Moore, of Madison, three-year volunteer; and Jeanne Topel, of Madison, 22-year volunteer. This year’s drive, which concluded Jan. 4, collected 1,673 items that were donated to four local organizations.(Leaders in Destination Marketing, on behalf of Middleton Tourism)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Tourism collected 738 items of winter clothing in donations for the Big Bundle Up clothing drive to be donated to families in need, according to the City of Middleton.

The items collected will be donated to Middleton Outreach Ministry and distributed to those in need.

The Big Bundle Up is a statewide clothing drive organized by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism partnering with local tourism departments such as Middleton’s.

Middleton Tourism held the Big Bundle Up events from Nov. 15 to Dec. 17 in 2021 at drop off locations at Keva Sports Center, Willy Street Co-op-West, and Middleton Public Library.

“It is always heartening to see the donations come in and to see how our community answers the call for help each year,” said Julie Peterman, director of tourism. “These donations will assist hundreds of people this winter.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest

Latest News

The Olympic flame burns during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer...
Filmmaker Zhang Yimou returns for Olympics opening ceremony
With new statewide data obtained by NBC15, first responders say a trend is moving the wrong...
Crashes with emergency vehicles have doubled since 2016, Wis. DOT data show
Warmer temperatures return this weekend. More clouds than sunshine and perhaps a few flurries.
Warmer Temperatures This Weekend
An emergency vehicle was involved in a crash on US 151 Thursday near Mineral Point.
Crashes with emergency vehicles have doubled since 2016, Wis. DOT data show