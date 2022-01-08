Mount Horeb FFA hosts traditional toy show, tractor pull fundraiser

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all toy and tractor enthusiasts! Mount Horeb FFA Alumni are hosting the 29th Annual Toy Show and Tractor Pull on Sunday, January 9.

There will be toys for sale and on display, a lunch stand, door prizes and pedal tractor raffle.

Organizer Nick Olday says toy shows like this can bring back nostalgia of a time-honored tradition.

“I can remember as a kid going to toy shows and doing pedal tractor pulls,” said Olday. “Now, I can see older people with their kids doing the exact same thing.”

Olday says getting the community excited about agriculture is always part of the event’s goal.

“Agriculture doesn’t stop anywhere,” said Olday. “It’s a huge part of everybody’s lives and sometimes it takes a moment to step back and realize it.”

All the proceeds from the event will go to help provide scholarships for Mount Horeb FFA students to attend a leadership conference in Washington, D.C.

