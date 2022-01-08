Advertisement

MPD: One hospitalized after east side shooting

In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to LMPD data.(Unsplash)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Madison’s east side Friday evening, Madison Police said.

The call for the shooting came in around 7:30 p.m. on Swanton Road and Madison Police Department and Fire Department were both dispatched the scene.

MPD said that one person reported injuries and was taken to a hospital.

This is an active investigation, NBC 15 will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest

Latest News

Warmer temperatures return this weekend. More clouds than sunshine and perhaps a few flurries.
Warmer Temperatures This Weekend
An emergency vehicle was involved in a crash on US 151 Thursday near Mineral Point.
Crashes with emergency vehicles have doubled since 2016, Wis. DOT data show
UW officials extend mask mandate for spring semester
The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month...
Wisconsin DHS recommends booster shots for everyone over 12