MPD: One hospitalized after east side shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Madison’s east side Friday evening, Madison Police said.

The call for the shooting came in around 7:30 p.m. on Swanton Road and Madison Police Department and Fire Department were both dispatched the scene.

MPD said that one person reported injuries and was taken to a hospital.

This is an active investigation, NBC 15 will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.