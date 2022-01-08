Advertisement

Reports sought about molesting New Year’s Eve mob in Milan

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(AP) - Italian security officials have appealed to women and girls who think they were sexually molested by mobs during New Year’s Eve celebrations in a Milan square to file complaints with police.

Several women have told authorities they were groped by young men that night.

As of Friday, at least five women, including two Germans, had reported they were surrounded by dozens of Italian and foreign men in Milan’s Duomo square or on nearby streets.

Milan daily newspaper Corriere della Sera reported Saturday that a woman who had her sweater torn and her pants pulled down suffered scrapes.

The reports evoked a spate of New Year’s Eve sexual assaults in Cologne, Germany six years ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

