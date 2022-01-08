UW officials extend mask mandate for spring semester

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has extended the requirement that masks be worn indoors in university buildings through March 1, officials said Friday.

UW officials state the mask mandate extension is due to the recent uptick in cases and increased exposure from travel.

UW-Madison has also plans to provide and distribute free high quality surgical grade masks to students who want them during the spring semester.

They also shared continued guidance for testing and vaccination to prevent the virus.

