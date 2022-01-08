Advertisement

UW officials extend mask mandate for spring semester

(KCRG)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has extended the requirement that masks be worn indoors in university buildings through March 1, officials said Friday.

UW officials state the mask mandate extension is due to the recent uptick in cases and increased exposure from travel.

UW-Madison has also plans to provide and distribute free high quality surgical grade masks to students who want them during the spring semester.

They also shared continued guidance for testing and vaccination to prevent the virus.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Kermit law enforcement to crackdown on truck and traffic
19-year-old dies in Stoughton NYE shooting
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest

Latest News

Warmer temperatures return this weekend. More clouds than sunshine and perhaps a few flurries.
Warmer Temperatures This Weekend
An emergency vehicle was involved in a crash on US 151 Thursday near Mineral Point.
Crashes with emergency vehicles have doubled since 2016, Wis. DOT data show
In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
MPD: One hospitalized after east side shooting
The state received 115,000 doses in the last week of February, 64 percent more than a month...
Wisconsin DHS recommends booster shots for everyone over 12