Wall of rock falls on boaters in Brazilian lake; 2 die

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) - A towering slab of rock has broken from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake.

Local officials say at least two people are dead and 32 injured.

Video images show a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake.

Then a fissure appears in the cliff and a huge piece topples directly onto at least two of the vessels Saturday.

The press office of Minas Gerais state tells The Associated Press that the fire department deployed divers and helicopters to help.

Officials have speculated that recent heavy rains could have weakened the cliff face.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

