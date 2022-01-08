Warmer Temperatures This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Make some plans to get outside this weekend and enjoy all those winter activities we are fortunate to have here in Wisconsin. Friday morning brought the coldest air of the season and the first subzero temperatures of the year. Despite sunshine throughout the day, temperatures didn’t rebound all that much with most places struggling to reach the double digits. There is good news for those hoping for warmer temperatures as a bit of pattern change moves in over the next couple of days. While warmer, it will still remain below freezing which means snow and ice conditions will remain in good condition.

We do have to get through Friday night before warmer air returns. In fact, temperatures are expected to slip back into the lower to middle single digits. Those lows will be before midnight as temperatures start to climb after midnight and reach the double digits by Saturday morning. This comes as cloud cover overspreads the area and acts like a blanket. Along with this, southerly winds will kick in as a warm front approaches ushering in warmer air as well.

The warm front passes through early Saturday and puts us in the warm sector. This will surge temperatures to around 30 degrees by the afternoon and evening. It does come with a catch as gusty southerly winds will pick up, possibly as high as 30 mph. With warmer air overriding cold air at the surface, expect quite a bit of cloud cover. In terms of precipitation, a few flurries are possible. There will be some freezing drizzle through eastern Iowa and northern Illinois. Right now it looks like it will stay just south, but is worth watching should it take a small shift northward Saturday night.

A cold front will move through late Saturday night and early Sunday. This will bring the return of sunshine by the afternoon hours, but also falling temperatures. Early highs into the teens will fall into the single digits by the evening hours. Subzero temperatures will return by Sunday night and Monday as even colder air settles it Monday and Monday night.

