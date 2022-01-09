Advertisement

27 people rescued off floating ice chunk in Wisconsin bay

(Photo source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say 27 people were rescued from a floating chunk of ice that broke away from shore in the bay of Green Bay in eastern Wisconsin.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported in the incident that happened Saturday morning north of Green Bay, in the arm that’s part of Lake Michigan.

Many of the people were believed to be ice fishing at the time of the incident.

The sheriff’s office said the chunk of ice floated about three-quarters of a mile during the rescue and was about a mile from the shoreline by the time everyone was brought to solid ground.

Authorities say a barge traveling through the bay may have caused the ice chunk to break off the shoreline.

