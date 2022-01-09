Advertisement

56 inmates injured in Mexico prison riot over extorsion

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - A total of 56 inmates at a northern Mexico prison have been injured in a riot that authorities say was sparked by prisoners extorting money from others.

Officials said the riot occurred at the Apodaca prison, just outside the city of Monterrey.

The public safety secretary for Nuevo Leon state said Saturday that the injuries were all caused by beatings and that no firearms were involved.

The official says many inmates at the prison work in industrial plants and are usually paid on Friday.

He says at least five criminal groups are extorting money from other inmates inside prison walls.

Authorities acknowledge that inmates have been in partial control of the facility.

