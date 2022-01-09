Madison cab driver robbed at gunpoint

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison cab driver was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning a little after 3:30 a.m.

The cab driver from a local cab company had picked up two males. On the way, one of the suspect’s in the back seat put a gun to the back of the cab driver and he was told to drive to the Thackeray Rd area.

Once there, one of the suspects stole the cab driver’s money and cell phone, then both suspects took off on foot.

The cab driver was not injured.

A Madison K9 Officer did do a K9 track, but it did not lead to the suspects yet.

MPD has no further information at this time.

