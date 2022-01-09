Advertisement

Eau Claire animal shelter taking part in Betty White Challenge

By Dazia Cummings
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It has been a little over a week since the passing of Betty White.

With what would have been her 100th birthday coming up in a few weeks, a new challenge is honoring White while helping a caused she loved.

The Betty White Challenge is asking fans to donate $5 to their local animal shelter from now until White’s birthday on January 17th to honor her memory.

Many animal shelters across the country are participating like the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

“We’re just honored that we can be a part of the Betty White Challenge because of her life long mission to help all animals in need and so we just hope that people will donate especially because the last years been so difficult with the pandemic that nonprofits really need those donations more than ever,” said Karen Rabideaux, Operations Director at Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Your donations will go towards vet care, food, adoption fees and more.

If you would like to make a donation in Betty White’s memory to the Eau Claire County Humane Association, you can visit their website at Donate to the Eau Claire County Humane Association | Make a Donation to the Pet Shelter (eccha.org)

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Family friends, neighbors testify in the Chandler Halderson trial
Chandler Halderson trial heads into week 2
Dane County Jail (WMTV)
All Dane County jail inmates to be tested for coronavirus
Keeping dogs warm in the cold.
How to keep your four-legged friends safe during frigid temperatures
Platteville native to perform in Broadway’s “Mean Girls” at the Overture
Platteville native to perform in Broadway’s “Mean Girls” at the Overture
Betty White Challenge Seeks Donations For Animal Shelters
Betty White Challenge Seeks Donations For Animal Shelters (1/9/22)