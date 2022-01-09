FIRST ALERT - Dangerous Cold Monday & Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday and Tuesday have been declared First Alert Days due to dangerous cold. Sub-zero low temperatures are on tap for Monday morning. A light breeze will take wind chills to as low as -25°. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for areas North of Madison.

Sunshine was around throughout Sunday -- helping to melt some of the thin ice that accumulated last night. Lows tumble down through the single-digits to the below-zero range early Monday morning. A quick upper-level disturbance will generate some cloud cover for SW Wisconsin tonight -- keeping the advisory out of those areas. A few flurries can’t be ruled out the extreme SW part of the state. Little to no accumulations are expected. Arctic air will keep spilling in from the NW -- with a light breeze sustained during the night. The worst wind chills will be felt Monday morning. Highs will only top out in the single-digits. Wind chills will remain sub-zero for most, if not the entire day.

The arctic high-pressure system which has brought this cold moves directly over Wisconsin early Tuesday. Lows drop into the negative single-digits. Wind chills will be even colder -- although the wind should be light or calm with the high overhead.

The cold snap doesn’t last long luckily. As the high slides East, winds ramp up out of the South by Tuesday afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 20s - near 30° with wind chills in the teens. Seasonable temperatures are expected Wednesday into Thursday with afternoon readings in the lower 30s. A few flurries will be possible late Wednesday into Thursday as we remain under NW flow aloft.

The next weather-maker may arrive Friday into Saturday. Models have wildly different solutions for this particular system. We may either miss out on snowfall completely or pick up a few inches of snowfall. The track of the system and upper-level pattern will dictate the result so we’ll be following the trends over the next few days! Stay tuned!

