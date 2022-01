(AP) - Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt has tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s single-season NFL sacks record.

Watt took down Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley late in the first half, giving him 22½ sacks.

Strahan had 22½ in 2001 for the New York Giants in a 16-game season.

