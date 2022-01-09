Advertisement

House destroyed in Iowa County fire

No injuries were reported
(AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Cobb, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Iowa county and surrounding area fire departments were sent to a house fire Sunday morning in the village of Cobb just after 5:30 a.m.

On arrival authorities found the house heavily taken by fire. The home is considered a total loss.

The only person in the house was able to evacuate with their dog and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

