House destroyed in Iowa County fire

Cobb, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Iowa county and surrounding area fire departments were sent to a house fire Sunday morning in the village of Cobb just after 5:30 a.m.

On arrival authorities found the house heavily taken by fire. The home is considered a total loss.

The only person in the house was able to evacuate with their dog and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

