Advertisement

Komatsu executive: Oil spill ‘should never have happened’

Clean up worker stands in the Orange County oil spill
Clean up worker stands in the Orange County oil spill
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - An executive with the Wisconsin manufacturing company Komatsu says the spread of oil from a spill on the Menomonee River in Milwaukee last month could have been avoided if the company had quickly notified local authorities.

John Koetz, Komatsu’s president of surface mining, apologized Friday and told city officials and others that the company had been focused on communicating with regulators and working on a cleanup plan.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Dec. 3 spill at Komatsu’s facility on West National Avenue allowed about 400 gallons of oil to enter a storm drain that goes to the Menomonee River.

Koetz said the “spill itself is something that should never have happened.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash

Latest News

Actors Dwayne Hickman (left), Bob Denver and Danielle De Metz are shown for their roles on the...
Producer Dwayne Hickman, who played Dobie Gillis, has died
Fire
Retired Beloit Fire Chief passes away
For a second straight year, increasing the number of social workers in Kentucky was noted as...
Social workers’ field safety remains concern after killing
Ski resort
Several skiers hurt at N.C. ski resort after hydrant struck