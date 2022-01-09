Madison Fire Dept. adds new ambulance to southeast side

Advertisement

By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Fire Department activated a new ambulance on Sunday.

“Medic 14″ is the city’s ninth ambulance and is housed at Station 14 on Dairy Drive which serves the southeast side.

According to the department, adding the ambulance will increase paramedic-level service to the area, help reduce advanced life support response times, and provide patient transport to a local hospital sooner than before.

As NBC15 previously reported, this addition is long overdue. It’s been over a decade since the City of Madison has gotten a new ambulance.

A formal press conference will be held on Monday, January 10th at 10 a.m. at Fire Station 14 to mark the milestone.

