Mexico charges 7 in ‘Fast and Furious’ weapons trafficking

Brian Terry. (Source: U.S. Border Patrol)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican prosecutors say they have charged seven people, including former top officials, in the “Fast and Furious” weapons trafficking scandal.

The December 2010 murder of Border Patrol agent Brian Terry exposed the “Fast and Furious” program, in which agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives allowed criminals to buy guns with the intention of tracking the weapons.

But the agency lost most of the guns, including two that were found at the scene of Terry’s death.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office said Sunday it has lodged charges against seven people in the more-than-decade-old case, including the country’s former top police official.

