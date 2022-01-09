Mineral Point brewery raises over $1600 in memory of Betty White

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - A local brewery is drawing on their connection with the late Betty White to do good for animals in the community.

Commerce Street Brewery in Mineral Point has raised over $1,600 to be donated to a local animal shelter, they announced in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

White’s third husband, and Password Host Allen Ludden, grew up in Mineral Point. He was buried at Graceland Cemetery in 1981. Though there are rumors of White visiting, she had not been back to visit Mineral Point for quite some time.

Over the years patrons started buying drinks for Betty in the case that she ever returned to Mineral Point.

Her recent death prompted the bar to donate all of the proceeds for drinks that had been bought in her honor, and continue to sell special Beers-For-Betty throughout the entire month of January.

Starting with only 41 beers, Commerce Street Brewery has collected 336 beers and $1,680 to be donated in her honor.

