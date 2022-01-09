Platteville native to perform in Broadway’s “Mean Girls” at the Overture

MADISON, Wisc. (WMTV) - A Platteville native will take the stage at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison this week with the traveling Broadway musical “Mean Girls.” Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong is a member of the show’s ensemble and an understudy for several main characters.

“This is us coming back. This is a rejuvenation of our tour. So, we started tour in I think September of 2019 and then we were shut down just like everybody else on March 13th, Friday the 13th of 2020 and we just recently reconvened in October of 2021,” explained Ruf-Wong.

Ruf-Wong grew up performing throughout southwest Wisconsin in community theatre, school plays, forensics and ballet. She danced under Marina O’Rourke, Director and Instructor for Dubuque Academy of Ballet, Dubuque City Youth Ballet, and Heartland Ballet and performed regularly alongside her former stepfather, Doug Mackie.

“I was very, very fortunate to be surrounded by mentors and adults and family who valued the arts and what the performing arts could bring into your life,” said Ruf-Wong.

Eventually she graduated from UW Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts as a Musical Theater Major and moved to New York City to perform professionally. “There’s always been an ebb and flow with my relationship to performing, it’s always what I come back to and I love it,” said Ruf-Wong.

“Mean Girls” is coming to the Overture Center January 11-16th, 2022 and Ruf-Wong said bringing the hit musical to the area where she got her start is incredibly meaningful to her, especially with the audience set to be filled with her family and friends.

“A lot of them have either never seen me perform something professionally outside of high school or they haven’t seen me perform in a long time,” told Ruf-Wong.

Ruf-Wong said the movie “Mean Girls” came out when she was a teenager and explained that the musical takes a modern twist on important themes.

“It’s okay to be a strong woman, it’s okay to be gay, it’s okay to dye your hair a different color and love yourself for it, and it’s okay to be different and this show really promotes that,” said Ruf-Wong.

Tickets for the show can be purchased online. Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for audience members.

