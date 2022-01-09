Advertisement

Producer Dwayne Hickman, who played Dobie Gillis, has died

Actors Dwayne Hickman (left), Bob Denver and Danielle De Metz are shown for their roles on the...
Actors Dwayne Hickman (left), Bob Denver and Danielle De Metz are shown for their roles on the TV series "Dobie Gillis" on Oct. 5, 1960. (AP Photo)(Anonymous | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An actor and TV executive remembered by a generation of baby boomers for his role as Dobie Gillis some 60 years ago has died.

A written statement from a family representative says Dwayne Hickman died of complications from Parkinsons on Sunday at his Los Angeles home.

He was 87.

Hickman went on to appear on other TV shows and in movies.

And he had successful behind-the-scenes careers, including as a CBS executive.

But he could never escape his public connection to Dobie in “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis.”

The show had a brilliant young cast that also included Bob Denver and Warren Beatty.

It was an instant hit when it debuted in 1959.

The Sunday statement said Hickman was surrounded by his family when he died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash

Latest News

Fire
Retired Beloit Fire Chief passes away
Clean up worker stands in the Orange County oil spill
Komatsu executive: Oil spill ‘should never have happened’
For a second straight year, increasing the number of social workers in Kentucky was noted as...
Social workers’ field safety remains concern after killing
Ski resort
Several skiers hurt at N.C. ski resort after hydrant struck