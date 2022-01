REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Reedsburg police were searching for a juvenile that went missing Saturday afternoon, Reedsburg Police Department shared in a Facebook post Saturday evening.

Officials say that 13-year-old Abigail Meyer walked away from her home around 6 p.m.

UPDATE: Abigail has been located and is safe. Thank you. ____________________________________ MISSING JUVENILE The... Posted by Reedsburg Police Department on Saturday, January 8, 2022

Abigail has since been found and is safe.

