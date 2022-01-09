Advertisement

Retired Beloit Fire Chief passes away

Fire
Fire(WITN)
By Taylor Pomasl
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Freeport Fire Department Chief Brad Liggett, age 55, passed away suddenly on January 8, 2022.

Chief Liggett served the Freeport, Illinois Fire Department since July of 2019, after serving the City of Beloit’s Fire Department for 30 years and as the department’s Fire Chief for 16 years. In December 2021, Chief Liggett was elected to be the 1st Vice President of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association.

Chief Liggett will be escorted from Beloit Memorial Hospital to the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home around 6 p.m. Sunday.

The processional will head south on Prairie Avenue, then eastbound on Cranston Road. The westbound lanes of Cranston Road will be blocked at Shopiere Road until past the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements will be made available through Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home in Beloit.

