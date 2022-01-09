Advertisement

Rodgers fine, sits 2nd half, top seed Packers lose to Lions

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)(Lon Horwedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and sat out the second half with nothing at stake as the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 37-30.

Jordan Love threw two interceptions late in the game, sealing a defeat that doesn’t affect Green Bay’s playoff positioning.

The NFC North champion Packers rolled into the Motor City after already clinching the conference’s No. 1 seed and its only first-round bye.

Rodgers was 14 of 18 for 138 yards.

The Lions closed coach Dan Campbell’s first season with plenty of pride and trick plays.

