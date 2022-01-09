Advertisement

Sen. Ron Johnson officially announces reelection campaign

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.
Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking at an event in Black River Falls, Wis.(Max Cotton)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WMTV) - GOP Senator Ron Johnson officially announced his plans to seek reelection in the midterms Sunday morning, his campaign confirmed.

Senator Johnson initially pledged that he would be a two-term representative during his election in 2016, but said in an Op-Ed piece with the Wall Street Journal that the country is in “too much peril” for him to leave.

“I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm by running for re-election. It is not a decision I have made lightly,” Johnson said.

As NBC 15 first reported on Friday, Johnson was set to announce his campaign early this week.

Johnson will face off against Democrats Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry for the seat, among others.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin holds the state’s other senate seat. She was reelected to her second term in 2018.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash

Latest News

Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong
Platteville native to perform in Broadway’s “Mean Girls” at the Overture
Medic 14 is the city’s ninth ambulance and the first addition in over a decade.
Madison Fire Dept. adds new ambulance to southeast side
House destroyed in Iowa County fire
The driver was not injured.
Madison cab driver robbed at gunpoint