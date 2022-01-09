Snow plowing updates

Advertisement

Snow plows
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Roads may be icy Saturday night with a chance of freezing drizzle and freezing fog.

City of Madison Streets Division will be responding to conditions, but drivers should use caution on roadways.

Thirty-five plow trucks will be responding once drizzle starts to fall. Streets Division crews will remain on through the evening hours.

Because temperatures are above 20 degrees, 32 of the plow trucks will be applying salt to the salt route network. The other three trucks will be applying sand to routes that do not meet requirements to be a salt route but still need maintenance for safer use.

Freezing drizzle will create slippery conditions. Ice cannot be plowed off road surfaces, so sand and salt are used to treat them.

Icy conditions should be expected Saturday night and potentially into Sunday morning.

Drivers should drive slowly, anticipate turns and stops and remain alert.

