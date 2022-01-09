Advertisement

Social workers’ field safety remains concern after killing

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois officials are seeking answers after the killing last week of a state child welfare worker during a home visit - the second such tragedy to occur in less than five years.

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigator Deidre Silas was stabbed to death last Tuesday when she responded to a call of possible endangerment of children in a home in the central Illinois town of Thayer.

Silas’ death follows the 2017 fatal beating of Pamela McKnight under similar circumstances.

Advocates say sending caseworkers in pairs or with police backup would provide better safety.

But it also stretches an already thin workforce.

