Sub Zero racers kick off running series in frigid January weather

While many of us stay indoors to stay warm against the frigid temperatures, we found that some people are outside, embracing them.

The Movin’ Shoes Running Club in Madison kicked off their Sub Zero racing series this Saturday in Madison.

Their route was planned along the bike path on John Nolen Drive.

More than 50 runners competed in the 5k race and even though the highest temperatures of the day were in the twenties, runners were seen wearing shorts!

Zachary Redding, the director of the race, said that the races during the winter provide an opportunity for runners to get out of the house.

“A lot of the bigger races are during the summer and people start getting squirly in the winter time so we provided four races between January and February for people to focus on to train or come out and run, take in the social aspect of it. Cheer other people on.”

Redding said that the key to staying warm is socializing in the cold.

