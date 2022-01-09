Top Democratic candidates respond to Ron Johnson’s third senatorial bid

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic candidate front-runners are responding to Republican Senator Ron Johnson’s decision to seek a third term.

Top contender Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes said that Johnson is breaking his word to the people of Wisconsin by running again.

“The only people celebrating Ron Johnson’s announcement are his donors and the corporate special interest groups he’s bailed out time and time again. Let’s get to work and retire this failed senator.”

Anti-corporate-interest sentiments were also reflected in State Treasurer and Democratic candidate Sarah Godlewski’s comments about his campaign. She said that his campaign announcement in Wall Street journal was an example of his detachment.

“Nothing shows just how much Ron Johnson has left Wisconsin and our working families behind than announcing his re-election in a New York-based, Wall Street newspaper. Ron Johnson has failed Wisconsinites–looking out for corporate special interests and promoting conspiracy theories, not helping us,” said State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.

She said that whoever takes his place needs to return the spotlight to Wisconsinites in her statement Sunday morning.

“Beating Ron Johnson is going to take a commonsense candidate who is focused on the kitchen table issues that matter to Wisconsin families and knows how to win.”

Milwaukee Bucks owner and Senate candidate Alex Lasry added his voice to the mix as well.

“Whether it’s his conspiracy theorizing, fealty to Donald Trump, or total indifference towards helping working Wisconsinites, Ron Johnson has shown time and time again that he isn’t up to the task of representing the people of Wisconsin,” Lasry commented Sunday morning.

This comes after Ron Johnson announced his reelection campaign in an Op-Ed piece in the Wall Street Journal after pledging in 2016 that he would not run for another senate seat.

Johnson said he wasn’t planning to run again and he’d rather retire, but that the country is in “too much peril” for him to leave.

