115th Fighter Wing to conduct nighttime training this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin National Guard pilots will conduct multiple late-night training later this week and nearby residents could hear their F-16s well into the evening.

On Monday, the Guard indicated the 115th Fighter Wing would be taking off and landing until approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The pilots’ routes from Truax Field are designed to minimize the noise residents hear, officials added.

The statement explained the training sessions normally occur during the day; however, nighttime exercises are also necessary to maintain overall readiness.

