115th Fighter Wing to conduct nighttime training this week

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin...
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing, Truax Field, Madison, Wisconsin takes-off from Truax Field Oct. 11, 2021 for the units deployment to the Middle East.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cameron Lewis)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin National Guard pilots will conduct multiple late-night training later this week and nearby residents could hear their F-16s well into the evening.

On Monday, the Guard indicated the 115th Fighter Wing would be taking off and landing until approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The pilots’ routes from Truax Field are designed to minimize the noise residents hear, officials added.

The statement explained the training sessions normally occur during the day; however, nighttime exercises are also necessary to maintain overall readiness.

