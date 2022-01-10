Advertisement

73-year-old Madison man dies after being struck by semi on I-39

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 73-year-old Madison man has died after being struck by a semi truck Monday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reports.

The agency states the crash occurred around 11:50 a.m. on I-39 southbound near Madison.

At this time, the State Patrol believes only the semi and a pedestrian are involved. Officials did not say why the man was outside of the SUV.

The name of the man who has died will not be released until family has been notified. Police say he was driving an SUV.

The driver of the semi truck, a 48-year-old man, was uninjured. Officials note there was no alcohol use, nor enforcement action taken against the driver of the semi.

