All Dane County jail inmates to be tested for coronavirus

Dane County Jail (WMTV)
Dane County Jail (WMTV)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The National Guard has been summoned to help test nearly 600 inmates at the Dane County Jail for COVID-19 on Monday.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says there are record high coronavirus cases at the jail where nearly 90 inmates of the 594 incarcerated have tested positive.

Barrett says the jail population usually decreased in the wintertime, but not this year when an abnormally high number of inmates is putting further stress on the facility. The sheriff says they are running out of space.

The National Guard had previously tested the jail’s population at the onset of the pandemic.

