Advertisement

AP sources: Yanks’ Balkovec to be first female MiLB manager

New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec | Source: AP Photo / Gregory Bull
New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec | Source: AP Photo / Gregory Bull(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Yankees are promoting Rachel Balkovec to manager at Low A Tampa, making her the first woman to skipper a team affiliated with Major League Baseball, according to two people familiar with the move.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the promotion.

The 34-year-old Balkovec joined the Yankees organization as a minor league hitting coach in 2019.

She got her first job in pro baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash

Latest News

Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Djokovic’s Serb fans on edge as Australia hearing begins
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) plays against the Cleveland Browns during...
Former Badger T.J. Watt has tied single-season NFL sacks record
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football...
Rodgers fine, sits 2nd half, top seed Packers lose to Lions
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) dunks against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college...
No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight