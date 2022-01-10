Bitter Cold continues through Tuesday; Watching for next snow-maker

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin is in the throes of another Arctic blast. The center of high-pressure will roll by overnight - leaving a calmer wind. However, that wind will quickly ramp up just after sunrise as the high departs East. Wind chills as low as -15° are possible in south-central Wisconsin. An Alert Day continues through Tuesday morning.

Lows tonight fall into the negative single-digits. As southerly winds ramp up after sunrise, the wind chill will be bitter, but temperatures will rise. Highs will climb towards 30° under increasing cloud cover. Wind chills will be in the teens. Wind gusts could top 25-30mph.

Wisconsin remains under NW flow for the mid-week period. Periods of cloud cover may deliver a few flurries Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 30s both days. Towards the end of the week, we look for our next weather-maker.

Long-range models have come into better agreement about a potential Winter Storm for the Central Plains. At this point, snow chances have increased for the Friday and early Saturday timeframe. Latest models show the brunt of this storm moving by to our SW, but changes are quite possible in the days ahead. Exact details will become clearer in the next 48 hours. If you have plans Friday or early Saturday - start thinking about making adjustments should you need to, and most importantly, stay tuned to the forecast!

