Advertisement

Bitter Cold continues through Tuesday; Watching for next snow-maker

Wind chills will remain below-zero tonight and early Tuesday morning. Highs become more seasonable mid-week.
An Alert Day continues for the rest of Monday and into Tuesday morning.
An Alert Day continues for the rest of Monday and into Tuesday morning.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin is in the throes of another Arctic blast. The center of high-pressure will roll by overnight - leaving a calmer wind. However, that wind will quickly ramp up just after sunrise as the high departs East. Wind chills as low as -15° are possible in south-central Wisconsin. An Alert Day continues through Tuesday morning.

Lows tonight fall into the negative single-digits. As southerly winds ramp up after sunrise, the wind chill will be bitter, but temperatures will rise. Highs will climb towards 30° under increasing cloud cover. Wind chills will be in the teens. Wind gusts could top 25-30mph.

Wisconsin remains under NW flow for the mid-week period. Periods of cloud cover may deliver a few flurries Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 30s both days. Towards the end of the week, we look for our next weather-maker.

Long-range models have come into better agreement about a potential Winter Storm for the Central Plains. At this point, snow chances have increased for the Friday and early Saturday timeframe. Latest models show the brunt of this storm moving by to our SW, but changes are quite possible in the days ahead. Exact details will become clearer in the next 48 hours. If you have plans Friday or early Saturday - start thinking about making adjustments should you need to, and most importantly, stay tuned to the forecast!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days due to bitterly cold wind-chills.
First Alert Weather Days Today and Tuesday
Bitter cold is back in southern Wisconsin to kick off the week. Wind chills and temperatures...
FIRST ALERT - Dangerous Cold Monday & Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southern...
Freezing Drizzle Tonight; Arctic Blast to Follow
Weekend Forecast
Warmer Weekend