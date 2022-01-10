Churches return to virtual services

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trinity Lutheran Church paused in-person services starting Sunday for the entire month of January.

Pastor Andy Twiton said virtual participation is currently the safest option for the community.

He said the pause is less painful because they’ve installed a camera and production equipment that makes it possible to stream live musical performances to people at home.

“That’s something that we’re able to do this time that we weren’t in the past because we have the microphone and the system able to record a live group of musicians and singers,” Pastor Twiton said.

Sixty-year-long member Karen Paulson said her faith has never been more tested than the last two years.

“It’s very difficult but we do bible study on a regular basis, and in prayer and feeling contact with our Lord,” Paulson said. “I feel sorry for people that don’t get that on a regular basis but that keeps us going.”

Wisconsin Council of Churches Community Health Program Director Reverend Daniel Schultz said the goal is to prevent another year of isolation by physically distancing for one month.

“What we’re asking people to think about is what is the most that you can do for your friends, loved ones and your community members?” Reverend Schultz said. “Not the least. What’s the most that you can do? If you can’t tolerate being a part from one another for four to six weeks, can you do something like get people to step up their game on masks?”

”We know that it’s not just a virus that’s hurting us,” Pastor Twiton said. “It’s also loneliness and all of those other needs that go missing when we have to stay at a distance.”

Islamic Center of Madison said they are keeping an eye on COVID-19 cases in the community. As of now, their plan is continue Friday services socially distanced, masked and in-person.

