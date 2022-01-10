Advertisement

Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget

Bob Saget (Provided by Diamond Jo Casino)
Bob Saget (Provided by Diamond Jo Casino)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” was found dead Sunday in Florida.

His death at 65 shocked peers and fans and tributes came flooding in on Twitter, praising the veteran comedian for his talent and kindness.

Norman Lear wrote on Twitter that he was “as lovely a human as he was funny.”

Marc Maron added that he was “truly one of the nicest guys.”

Gilbert Gottfried wrote that he’d just spoken to Saget a few days ago and that they stayed on the phone, as usual, making each other laugh.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash
Guardrail goes through vehicle in OWI crash

Latest News

Health experts say kids are better off in a classroom with their peers, as long as it's done...
Chicago fight with teachers union stretches into 2nd week
Omicron variant graphic
China’s Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found
At least 19 people are dead and dozens injured after a major apartment fire in New York City...
Harrowing tales of escape after fire hits NYC building
Platteville native to perform in Broadway’s “Mean Girls” at the Overture
Platteville native to perform in Broadway’s “Mean Girls” at the Overture