Djokovic’s Serb fans on edge as Australia hearing begins

Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) - Novak Djokovic’s parents have joined a protest rally in downtown Belgrade with their tennis-great son still in an Australian immigration detention hotel.

Fans of Djokovic in Serbia are nervously awaiting a crucial court hearing which could decide whether he plays at the Australian Open.

The virtual hearing began in Melbourne, with Djokovic appealing his visa cancellation amid growing public debate over his positive coronavirus test that his lawyers used as grounds in applying for a medical exemption to Australia’s strict vaccination rules.

The top-ranked Serb hopes to defend his title at the Australian Open and win a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

The hearing takes place at 10 a.m. local time Monday.

