Golden Globe Awards carry on, without stars or a telecast

FILE - In this Jan.. 6, 2009, file photo, Golden Globe statuettes are seen during a news...
FILE - In this Jan.. 6, 2009, file photo, Golden Globe statuettes are seen during a news conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)(Matt Sayles | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(AP) - Even though NBC dropped the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its 79th edition Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream.

Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private Sunday, announcing winners like Ariana DeBose and Jeremy Strong over their social media feeds.

Jason Sudeikis of “Ted Lasso” and O Yeong-su of “Squid Game” were also named winners.

“Encanto” was named the best animated film, while Japan’s “Drive My Car” won best the non-English language film honor.

