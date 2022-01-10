Golden Globe Awards carry on, without stars or a telecast

(AP) - Even though NBC dropped the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its 79th edition Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream.

Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private Sunday, announcing winners like Ariana DeBose and Jeremy Strong over their social media feeds.

Jason Sudeikis of “Ted Lasso” and O Yeong-su of “Squid Game” were also named winners.

“Encanto” was named the best animated film, while Japan’s “Drive My Car” won best the non-English language film honor.

