Harrowing tales of escape after fire hits NYC building

At least 19 people are dead and dozens injured after a major apartment fire in New York City Sunday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Harrowing tales of escape have emerged after a fire broke out in a New York City apartment building.

Rancid black smoke filled hallways, rising from floor to floor.

People tripped and fell as they rushed down darkened stairwells, unable to see.

Panic turning to sorrow, as residents who escaped a fire at a high-rise Bronx apartment building learned of neighbors who did not survive.

In all, Sunday’s fire killed 19 people, including nine children ages 16 and under, fire officials said.

