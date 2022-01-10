Have you seen 17-year-old Cassidy Schilcher of Campbellsport?

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Cassidy M. Schilcher. She is described as a white female, 5′ 08″ and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities say she was last seen wearing pajamas.

Since Monday, December 27, 2021, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a ‘runaway juvenile complaint’ after Schilcher ran away from her home in Campbellsport. She was last seen around 11 p.m. on December 26 at N2086 N. River Road.

Since the complaint, Fond du Lac detectives have learned about a male party that Schilcher may have had contact with in the Milwaukee area. Authorities interviewed someone who told investigators Schilcher may be with her son.

Investigators say as of Saturday, January 8, Schilcher has yet to be found. They say her phone has been shut off and friends and coworkers have not heard from her. Additionally, authorities say Schilcher’s parents found a note she had written the night she left that is ‘concerning for her safety’.

Authorities have entered Schilcher into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a runaway. They are also asking other agencies to see if there are any in-house records that show any other contact or associates of Schilcher.

If you have any information about Schilcher, you are asked to contact Detective Eric Muellenbach and Deputy Travis Dowland at 1-920-929-3390.

