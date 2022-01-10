Advertisement

Johnny Davis named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

This is the second time that Davis has been named Player of the Week.
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis against Maryland in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers are on a five-game win streak after defeating Maryland 70-69 on Sunday. Sophomore guard Johnny Davis posted 19 points in the Badgers victory over Maryland and was named the Big Ten Conference’s Co-Player of the Week. Davis shares this honor this week with Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn.

In Wisconsin’s three victories last week Davis averaged 27.3 points per game, 10 rebounds and three assists. When the Badgers knocked off at the time No. 3 Purdue, Davis said he had his best performance so far this season and had 37 points and 14 rebounds. Davis has scored 15 or more points in 13-straight games, and is the first Badger to do so since Devin Harris in 2003-2004.

This is his second time to earn conference player of the week, and the last Badger to receive the honor was Brad Davison back in December.

The Badgers will host No. 16 Ohio State this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sauk City Mobile Home Community
“Sheer depression and chaos”: Residents of Sauk City mobile home community given 31 days to vacate
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near...
Two firefighters killed in US 151 crash near Mineral Point
Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Four people killed in crash involving two semi units near DeForest
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, right, reacts after hitting a 3-point, go-ahead basket against...
No. 23 Wisconsin edges Maryland after wasting 21-point lead
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) dunks against Iowa during the second half of an NCAA college...
No. 23 Wisconsin defeats Iowa 87-78 to win 4th straight
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) goes to the basket against Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) and Isaiah...
Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers’ win over No. 3 Purdue
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) dunks against Illinois State during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 24 Wisconsin survives Illinois State after 2-week break