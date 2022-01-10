Johnny Davis named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers are on a five-game win streak after defeating Maryland 70-69 on Sunday. Sophomore guard Johnny Davis posted 19 points in the Badgers victory over Maryland and was named the Big Ten Conference’s Co-Player of the Week. Davis shares this honor this week with Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn.

Big Ten Co-Player of the Week 👑@JohnnyDavis adds to his resume pic.twitter.com/tXqFfKpFtZ — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 10, 2022

In Wisconsin’s three victories last week Davis averaged 27.3 points per game, 10 rebounds and three assists. When the Badgers knocked off at the time No. 3 Purdue, Davis said he had his best performance so far this season and had 37 points and 14 rebounds. Davis has scored 15 or more points in 13-straight games, and is the first Badger to do so since Devin Harris in 2003-2004.

This is his second time to earn conference player of the week, and the last Badger to receive the honor was Brad Davison back in December.

The Badgers will host No. 16 Ohio State this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Kohl Center.

