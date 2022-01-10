Advertisement

Man charged with buying gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse a rifle when he was only 17 has taken a plea deal to avoid criminal conviction.

Dominick Black was charged with delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death. The charges relate to the two protesters Rittenhouse fatally shot in Kenosha.

Prosecutors filed a proposed plea agreement that suggested Black would plead no contest to a pair of citations, and pay a $2,000 fine, and the felony counts would be dismissed.  

A judge could reject the deal, or dismiss the original felony counts based on his ruling about the minors-with-firearms law in the Rittenhouse case.

