Names released of 4 killed in I-39 crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOWN OF VIENNA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the four people killed last week in a three-vehicle wreck on I-39 that involved two semi trucks.

Two of the individuals who died in the crash were from Wisconsin Dells, while the other two hailed from Lyndon Station, according to the Medical Examiner. Its preliminary report indicates they all died from injuries sustained in the wreck. They were identified as:

  • David Celmer, 18, of Lyndon Station
  • Alexis Hudson, 36, of Lyndon Station
  • Ryan Murch, 39, of Wisconsin Dells
  • Shawn Thurston, 26, of Wisconsin Dells

The Wisconsin State Patrol had previously reported all four of them were in a Honda van that was heading south on the Interstate around ten o’clock Thursday night when they stopped near mile marker 124 to help the driver of a disabled Honda Civic. As their van was pulling back into traffic, it was struck by the two semis.

The drivers of the two tractor-trailers were not hurt.

All southbound lanes of I-39 were closed at State Hwy. 60 for approximately three hours because of the crash and the investigation.

