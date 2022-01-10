Advertisement

Neil Jones named UW Men’s Soccer Coach

Jones was previously the head coach at Loyola University Chicago.
UW names Neil Jones as men's soccer coach
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin has named a new men’s soccer coach. On Monday the Badgers announced that they have hired Neil Jones to takeover as head coach of the program.

Jones spent the past nine seasons leading Loyola University Chicago men’s soccer program. During his time at Loyola-Chicago the program secured their first NCAA win in program history, and his teams played in three consecutive Missouri Valley Conference championship games from 2018-2021.

“We are thrilled to welcome Neil Jones as our next men’s soccer head coach,” Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh said. “He has a proven track record of elevating the lives of the student-athletes he works with as individuals and collectively turning that into team success on and off the playing field. We look forward to him building on that record of accomplishment here at Wisconsin.”

Jones takes over as head coach after John Trask was fired in November after having a losing record for the third-straight season.

