No. 23 Wisconsin edges Maryland after wasting 21-point lead

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, right, reacts after hitting a 3-point, go-ahead basket against...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis, right, reacts after hitting a 3-point, go-ahead basket against Indiana's Anthony Leal, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 64-59. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored a career-high 21 points, Johnny Davis added 19, and No. 23 Wisconsin survived Maryland’s comeback to secure a 70-69 victory.

The Badgers (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) extended their winning streak to five despite squandering a 21-point lead against the struggling Terrapins.

Eric Ayala scored all 19 of his points in the second half for Maryland (8-7, 0-4), which is off to its worst start in league play since losing its first four ACC games in 1992-93.

