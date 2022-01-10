Advertisement

Overture Center postpones production of ‘Mean Girls’ over cast COVID-19 cases

(Source: Overture Center)
(Source: Overture Center)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the company, the Overture Center is rescheduling the performances of “Mean Girls.”

The Overture Center announced the changes Monday for the musical comedy, saying the performances will now be moved to Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 4.

The shows were originally supposed to be held Jan. 11-16.

The Overture Center apologized to ticket holders, saying seats will remain secure and original tickets will be honored.

“Mean Girls” opened on Broadway in April of 2018.

